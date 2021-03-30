Advertisement

Cameo Shooting and Education Complex awarded state funding

The facility got $200,000 from the state’s general fund for capital improvements
A scene from the Steel Challenge held at Cameo in July of 2020.
A scene from the Steel Challenge held at Cameo in July of 2020.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Cameo Shooting and Education Complex in Palisade received $200,000 from the State of Colorado’s general fund for capital improvements. According to the facility’s general manager Walt Proulx, the money will go towards constructing eight new shooting bays.

“The eight additional bays really just... increases our carrying capacity. There are many many weekends already booked through 2021 where we had scheduling conflicts and had to push some... events aside.”

The facility has hosted various championship events since it opened in 2018. It’s size allows it to accommodate such large gatherings. Proulx noted that in August, Cameo will be hosting two championship events concurrently.

Proulx also reported that the facility has exceeded expectations in terms of interest among visitors that it has been able to attract. He said that during the year of 2020 alone, the number of visitors increased by one hundred percent and revenue increased by three hundred percent. This trend mirrors others in the area showing increased demand for outdoor recreation facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

