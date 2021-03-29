Advertisement

Rescued dog’s puppies reunited one year later

The mother of the litter was rescued by the Grand Rivers Humane Society
The outside of the Grand Rivers Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.
The outside of the Grand Rivers Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The puppies of rescue dog Della were reunited today at Canyon View Dog Park in Grand Junction. A year ago, the Grand Rivers Humane Society discovered that Della was pregnant with eight puppies shortly after rescuing her. The entire litter found homes to take them in, and a local family fostered Della and the puppies before the litter was old enough to leave its mother.

According to Grand Rivers Human Society President Nan McNees, fosters play a crucial role in the organization’s work.

“Our cat and dog fosters are life-savers. A lot of times we have adoptable pets that have medical situations that they need to heal from.” Fostering animals provides a means by which animals can receive treatment while also being cared for.

If you are interested in fostering an animal through Grand Rivers, you can get connected with the organization and find out more through their website.

