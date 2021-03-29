Mavericks get shutout win over YellowJackets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU averages two goals a game with a winning record of 3-2-1. Part of that success is because of Lila Dere who is on a three-game scoring streak and leads the team in goals with five so far this season.

The Mavs took on Black Hills State on Sunday, a team who hasn’t won a game yet, they’re 0-7. Dere didn’t waste any time and got one behind the net within the first two minutes. The Mavs had possession most of the second half, taking ten shots. The Mavs defense didn’t allow the Yellowjackets a single shot, while they had 26 total. The Mavs scored all three goals in the first 45 minutes, two by Dere and the other by Tallin Nieman.

Mavs win, 3-nil. They will hit the road to play Regis on April 1, Thursday.

