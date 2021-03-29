Maverick Classic road race held today in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University Cycling hosted the Maverick Classic Road Race in Whitewater on Sunday. Yesterday, the organization held the Criterium race in Downtown Grand Junction. Events included in the road race were men’s and women’s competitions, as well as collegiate and professional races.

According to David Huntsman, the father of a competing cyclist, the course may have presented some challenges to cyclists coming from other states.

“For the racers not from Colorado, one of the challenges is the altitude, which is always gonna be different for people coming from sea-level Texas or sea-level California. It’s always gonna be a challenge for a race above four or five-thousand feet.” According to the event organizers, the highest point along the track reached above six-thousand feet.

Competing cyclist Alex Green of Durango, a member of the Bear National team, described how he experienced the course as a participant.

“It’s a good course, I mean it’s, there’s really only spots where you can go really hard, and absolutely pin it, so really it’s all about racing in between those spots and keeping the pace as high as possible when you get to ‘em... It’s a good course to make some good moves, and some really good attacks will happen for sure.”

CMU Cycling, which competes in the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Conference, was pleased to host the event.

