Country Jam releases lineup, details for 2021 festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Country Jam is bringing some iconic artists to the Western Slope this summer. Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Toby Keith will headline the festival’s 29th edition, which is planned for Thursday, June 24th through Saturday, June 26th in Loma.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. One Colorado Mesa University study reported a $10 million hit to the local economy. Now, after a yearlong hiatus for live concerts all over the world, Country Jam organizers say they have never been more excited to put on a show for all the fans.

“This is the type of event where people save up, they get a group with all their friends together, and this is their vacation,” says Erin McSpirit, Festival Director for Country Jam. “I am sure that it was upsetting last year for a lot of people to have missed their annual vacation...there might be some people who have been coming to Country Jam for 29 years.”

All tickets to last year’s Country Jam remain valid for the 2021 festival. Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 event will receive $25 in food and drink credit added to their wristband, along with free campground access.

Country Jam is expecting between 40 and 60 percent of their usual capacity. Festival organizers say that as one of the first festivals to return, it is important they set a blueprint for festivals to operate safely and successfully coming out of the pandemic.

“We are going to be one of the first country country music festivals to happen this summer,” McSpirit explains. “We don’t need to be at 100% capacity to have a successful event, but we are doing our absolute best to make sure we have a fun, safe, and successful event this year.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 2nd. You can find out more information about the festival, including a link to purchase tickets, at https://countryjam.com/.

