Country Jam 2021 is a go, lineups released

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As they say, the show must go on. After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Country Jam is back for 2021, and several big country music names are headed to the Grand Valley this June.

Country Jam Lineup, 2021 COUNTRY JAM LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT! Country Jam will be held June 24-26, and some big names are headed this way. Posted by KKCO 11 News on Monday, March 29, 2021

The lineups for this year were released on Monday morning, and Country Jam says that passes & camping go on sale on Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. The country music festival is slated to be held from June 24-26.

The lineups for each day are below:

Thursday, June 24:

Luke Combs

Ashley McBryde

Travis Denning

Drew Parker

Stephanie Quayle

Friday, June 25

Toby Keith

Hardy

Tanya Tucker

Craig Morgan

Lainey Wilson

Saturday, June 26

Carrie Underwood

Kip Moore

Parker McCollum

Ingrid Andress

Ashland Craft

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.