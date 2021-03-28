Advertisement

Protest planned to protect wild mustangs

Mustangs and Liberty
Mustangs and Liberty(John-Eric and Diane Anderson)
Taylor Burke
Mar. 28, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Animal activists along with Native Americans and unions have a rally and protest planned to protest the round up and slaughter of wild mustangs.

Animal rights advocates plan to march on the Bureau of Land Management ( BLM ) headquarters on Monday, March 29 2021 at 10am.

It is said that the BLM is trying to zero out the population of these mustangs in the favor of special interests like mining, and oil and gas exploration. The round up of these mustangs and burros will in turn be costing the American tax payers $120 million dollars a year

Several actors and politicians have already spoken against the round ups and slaughter of these animals like Robert Redford, Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Former Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Willie Nelson.

