Mavericks snag home opener against Griffins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU women’s lacrosse may be starting their season with a losing record at 1-3. Granted those losses were against nationally-ranked teams, but they begin the RMAC in the winners’ column against Westminster.

The Griffins also start their season with two losses. Their leading scorer, Courtney McCabe, leads the season with four goals r but was held today to none Saturday afternoon. In the first half, the Mavs had 21 shots on goal in the first half, a chance to take the lead back but nothing was going in.

The Mavericks caused 26 turnovers, with 17 of their own, and snagged 28 ground balls. Mavs came out on top with a season-high, 18-11.

Kiley Davis led with four goals, while goalie, Lula Mitchell, snagged five saves. They will face Adams State on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.