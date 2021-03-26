The Ridgway Secondary School is hosting the 2021 Ridgway Youth Volunteer and Career Fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On April 21, middle and high school students can participate in the 2021 Ridgway Youth Volunteer and Career Fair.

The Ridgway School District and the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host this event to expose youth to local job and volunteer opportunities.

“I think that getting more students to get involved with local businesses and organizations can help build work ethic, a sense of community, and confidence in their own abilities. I know that’s what working did for me!” said Maisy Gardiner, one of the student organizers of the fair.

For $20, businesses and organizations can reserve a table at the fair. Since the Ridgway Chamber is a co-sponsor, it will pay the fee for chamber members. The reservation deadline is April 12.

“I attended the 2019 fair to make contact with kids who might be interested in working at Lucky Find Consignments during the summer,” said Lucky Find Owner Lynne Stovicek. “I was pleasantly surprised by how many students stopped by to talk with me. I did keep a names list of students who might be interested in working at my shop. I was able to interview some of them and found a student who was a wonderful fit.”

This year’s fair will take place outside on the front patio and lawn of the school. All participants are required to wear a face mask, keep group size at tables to a minimum and avoid physical contact.

Click the link below for more information and registration.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.