Mesa County commissioners receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Commissioners Cody Davis and Janet Rowland both got their shots
The Grand Junction Convention Center vaccination site
The Grand Junction Convention Center vaccination site(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis and Janet Rowland received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. According to them, taking the vaccine is an important step in preparing to reopen Mesa County.

Commissioner Davis said that he got vaccinated give back “to the community. I think it’s a good idea. And that’s ultimately what we want so we can be free to do what we want, like we did thirteen months ago.”

According to Commissioner Rowland, “I decided to go ahead and get the vaccine as a way to protect our vulnerable neighbors and let our businesses open up.”

They got their shots at the Grand Junction Convention Center vaccination site. They both stressed how they are eager to open up Mesa County communities again and get businesses open again as well.

