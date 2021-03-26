King Soopers donating $1 million to support those affected by Boulder mass shooting

DENVER, (KJCT) - King Soopers announced on Friday that they are donating $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community that was affected by the recent mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

King Soopers said that the contribution will be provided through the company’s public charity.

The company says that the donation will help to provide mental health services and other financial relief to the victims and families affected by the shooting.

“The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”

King Soopers is also offering customers a way to donate to the Boulder community, by either rounding up your purchase to the nearest dollar or making a donation at the check stand. They also have a way to donate online. To do that, head to coloradohealingfund.org. You can also make a donation by texting BoulderStrong to 243725.

King Soopers says they are offering an associate hotline to answer questions or discuss concerns, providing emergency paid leave to those employees directly affected by the tragedy, and directing additional assistance to the victim’s families to support funeral expenses.

“During this unprecedented time, our most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, and we will continue to make decisions that best support their needs,” Burnham continued. “The Boulder King Soopers store will remain closed until the police investigation is complete. We are committed to helping the community grieve and heal from this tragic event.”

