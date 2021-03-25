Advertisement

Westbound I-70 closed near Vail Pass from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for semi recovery

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT
VAIL, Colo. (KJCT) - Westbound I-70 near Mile Post and Exit 195 is expected to be closed on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as crews work to recover a semi just east of the Vail Pass Summit.

Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

Exit 195 is the exit for Colorado Highway 91, and CDOT says that motorists will still be able to access the exit, as well as Copper Mountain.

The semi being removed was involved in a crash on March 17.

The closure could be much short than three hours, but the 1 p.m. estimate is to ensure that crews have the time they need to remove the semi. Check cotrip.org for the latest updates.

