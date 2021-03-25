Snowy weather continues through Friday for Western Slope mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging travelers in western and southwestern Colorado to be prepared. Adverse weather conditions continue with another wave of snow hitting the region today, Thursday, March 25. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning today at 3 p.m. through tomorrow, Friday. High country areas impacted include the Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau, Northwest San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains.

CDOT urges motorists be prepared for road conditions that can change or decline quickly. Motorists should travel with caution, as they may also encounter delays due to the adverse weather, difficult driving conditions and potential road closures. Heavy accumulations of snow in the high country will likely mean avalanche control operations will be required to keep high country passes safe for the traveling public. Travelers are urged to visit www.COtrip.org for possible closures and travel conditions.