Restrictions loosen in Mesa County after state updates COVID-19 dial

(MCPH)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health released Thursday that they are now operating under the latest dial update, Dial 3.0, released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new update removes many of the restrictions that previously applied to Level Blue and Level Green. Mesa County remains in Level Blue.

The main changes for Level Blue in the updated dial are:

  • Restaurants and Bars that serve food may operate at 100% capacity with 6 feet distancing, last call has been amended to 2 a.m.
  • Recreation, including gyms, may operate at 100% capacity with 6 feet distancing.
  • Retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing may now open to 75% capacity.
  • Bars without a retail food license may operate at 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.
  • There is no longer a state limit on personal gathering sizes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still strongly recommends avoiding larger gatherings and crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mesa County Public Health says they are confident that by mid-April the vaccine will have been offered to every Mesa County resident over the age of 16, which will allow businesses to open with even fewer restrictions than listed in Dial 3.0.

The updated dial does not change Colorado’s current statewide mask mandate, says MCPH.

