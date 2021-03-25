Advertisement

Montrose City Councilor Roy Anderson announces resignation, cites family medical situation

"It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Montrose on the City...
“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Montrose on the City Council and I was especially honored to serve as the Mayor of Montrose during 2018 and early 2019,” Anderson said. "Montrose will always be in my heart."(City of Montrose)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose City Councilor Roy Anderson has announced he is stepping down from his position on the City Council, which will go into effect on April 7.

Anderson wrote in a resignation letter to the council that a serious family medical situation requires his immediate attention.

Per the City Charter, City Council will formally vote to appoint a replacement for the council’s District 3 seat at a future meeting.

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Montrose on the City Council and I was especially honored to serve as the Mayor of Montrose during 2018 and early 2019,” Anderson said in his letter.

Anderson moved to Montrose in 2014 from the Front Range to retire, after raising four children and finishing a career at Hewlett Packard. In 2015, Anderson was appointed to the city’s Planning Commission, where his curiosity for serving on the City Council began to grow. In 2016, Anderson was first elected to the council serving a four-year term representing District 3, and then elected by the council to serve as mayor for the 2018-2019 mayoral term. In April 2020, he was elected to another four-year term in District 3.

“It is my sincere hope that I will be leaving Montrose a little better than it was when I joined City Council in 2016,” Anderson said. ”The city staff is an incredible group of people. The citizens should be very proud of them, and it was a distinct pleasure for me to work with all of them, and be associated with such a great municipal government. Montrose will always be in my heart.”

