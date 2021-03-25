Community Impact Council of Mesa County hosts “Inspire Impact” virtual lunch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Community Impact Council of Mesa County is hosting the “Inspire Impact” virtual lunch to honor local organizations and individuals who have made a difference in the community.

The virtual lunch features former Broncos player, Reggie Rivers, as a speaker. He will present his keynote, “Process Over Perfection: the Art Of Celebrating Little Victories,” and discuss how to celebrate small victories and continue feeling focused and energized.

The Community Impact Council will present awards for Volunteer of the Year, Staff Member of the Year and Board Member of the year.

The group is also rewarding the Women’s Giving Club with its Living Legacy Award for the club’s significant philanthropic and community leadership. Local businesses, Patton’s Printing and Your Best Friend’s Boarding Kennel and Grooming House, will also be recognized.

The “Inspire Impact” virtual lunch is on March 30 at noon via Zoom. Tickets are $10 per person. When purchasing a ticket, There is also an option to donate an additional $10 for lunches for health care workers.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit the link below.

