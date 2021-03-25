Advertisement

CMU Football Team to host free camp for kids

The CMU Football Team will host a free camp for kids from K-8 on Apr. 10
(KKCO)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:10 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa football team will be hosting a free kids camp on Saturday, April 10th from 12:30-1:30pm at Stocker Stadium.

The camp is designed for kids ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade. Everyone will need to register ahead of time here: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21035_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=7358&SINGLESTORE=true

Please see the following links below for more information:

https://cmumavericks.com/news/2021/3/24/football-to-host-free-kids-camp.aspx

https://cmumavericks.com/documents/2021/3/24/FB_Kids_Camp.pdf

For additional questions, please contact Darren Jackson at CMU at 970.248.1989 or email at djackson@coloradomesa.edu

