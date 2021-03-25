Advertisement

CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines

It’s scheduled to expire on Nov. 1
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order.

In place since March 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association had asked the Biden administration to lift the order by early July.

The group said that would be in line with the president’s forecast for when the United States will be closer to normal.

But the CDC said its order would stay in place until Nov. 1.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Details for the next phase of the CSO (Conditional Sailing Order) are currently under interagency review.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
GJFD responds to vehicle fire on North Ave.
One severely injured in North Ave. pedestrian accident

Latest News

Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty
Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance