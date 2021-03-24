Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man who was shot by a law enforcement officer is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder from an incident that occurred on March 7.

Police identified the suspect in the incident as 33-year-old Jason Unangst of Clifton, who is still recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained that day.

On the morning of March 7, a reporting party stated that they observed a vehicle that was seen speeding and swerving on the I-70 Business Loop, and that it appeared there were people arguing in the vehicle.

Police say that a short time later, a vehicle matching the description was located in the 400 block of Coronado Court. A witness stated they observed a male pulling a female subject into a residence and that she appeared to be in distress.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact the occupants of the residence, deputies forced entry into the house where they located a juvenile male who was removed from the home.

Then, police say, an officer-involved shooting occurred, with Unangst being shot and then transported to the hospital with serious injuries. On March 24, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office released that Deputy Jason Bailey discharged his duty firearm during this incident, and as protocol states, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

On March 24, police released that they had obtained a warrant for Unangst’s arrest. The charges listed on the arrest warrant are:

- Murder in the first degree (attempt) – F2

- Assault in the first degree – F3

- Assault in the second degree – F4

- Assault in the third degree – M1

- Felony menacing – F5

- Second degree kidnapping – F4

- False Imprisonment – M2

- Child Abuse – M2

- Assault in the second degree – F4 (two counts against law enforcement)

- Obstructing a peace officer – M2

- Second degree arson – F4

- Fourth degree arson – F4

- Violation of a protection order – M2

- Vehicular eluding – F5

- Reckless driving – M2

- Domestic Violence

Police say that the arrest affidavit in this case has been sealed by the court and no further details are available for release at this time.

