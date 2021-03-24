Advertisement

Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store

Police said the man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say police have arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor, just days after the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesman said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom.

Officers held the man for questioning.

According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all concealed.

Police said the 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

