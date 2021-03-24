Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Health and Environment rolled out an updated COVID-19 dial on Tuesday, Dial 3.0.

Dial 3.0 goes into effect on Wednesday and will go through mid-April. The new dial will make it easier for counties to move into Level Green, which is the “Protect our Neighbors” phase. It is the least restrictive level on the dial.

The health department says local communities will be given more control to regulate and manage the virus at this level. Once under Level Green, counties will be able to choose whether or not to implement capacity restrictions on outdoor events at the local level.

Mesa County and Montrose County are currently in Level Blue, which the second least restrictive level on the dial. Delta County is already in Level Green. A map that shows where other counties stand can be viewed here.

The main changes under the new dial are:

The metrics for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors have changed. These changes make it easier for counties to achieve Protect Our Neighbors status. Now, counties qualify for Protect Our Neighbors if they have up to 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people -- up from 15 cases.

There is no longer a certification process for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors. Counties will be moved into Level Green once they maintain the appropriate metrics for at least one week.

Most restrictions in Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors are now removed. Bars and indoor events must still adhere to a 50% capacity limit or a 500-person cap, whichever is fewer.

The metrics range for Level Blue is now 36 - 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Bars can now open under Level Blue. The capacity limit is 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.

Outdoor events in Levels Green and Blue no longer have state-level capacity restrictions under the dial. Counties may choose to implement capacity restrictions on outdoor events at the local level.

Retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing in Level Blue may now open to 75% capacity, up from 50%.

There is no longer a state limit on personal gathering sizes. The state will follow CDC’s guidance on personal gatherings. The CDC still strongly recommends avoiding larger gatherings and crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

5 Star restaurants and gyms in Levels Blue and Yellow may operate at 100% capacity with 6 feet of distance between parties as a way to provide businesses with increased flexibility, while still limiting indoor mass gatherings. The state expects that maintaining a 6 foot distancing requirement will be a limiting factor for most indoor spaces.

5 Star certified seated and unseated indoor events may operate at 50% capacity with a 500-person limit in Level Blue. 5 Star seated indoor events in Level Yellow may operate at 50% capacity with a 225 person limit and unseated indoor events in Level Yellow may operate at 50% capacity with a 175 person limit.

