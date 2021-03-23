One severely injured in North Ave. pedestrian accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One pedestrian was transported to the hospital Monday evening after suffering serious bodily injuries after being hit by a vehicle on North Avenue near 28 and 3/4 Road.

Grand Junction Police responded to the scene and closed the westbound lanes on North Ave. while they investigated the incident.

Our crew on scene says that the pickup truck involved appears to have sustained a lot of damage.

The case is still under investigation. Check back for developments.

