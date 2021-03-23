Advertisement

New guidelines coming regarding nursing homes

Restrictions governing nursing homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to loosen
Larchwood Inns is located in Grand Junction, CO.
Larchwood Inns is located in Grand Junction, CO.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Governor of Colorado Jared Polis is expected to announce revised guidelines concerning nursing homes in the state. With vaccination rates increasing and case numbers in general decline, nursing homes are expecting the guidelines loosen.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit nursing homes and other long-term care facilities especially hard. Not only has the increased risk to residents’ health been difficult to mitigate, but the effect of visitor restrictions has been difficult for residents as well.

According to Melissa Latham, Executive Director of Larchwood Inns in Grand Junction, the staff there has worked hard to connect elderly residents to family members. “In speaking with the elder generation, they don’t always hear well. So there’s a lot more barriers to just having a window visit. We’ve tried baby monitors; we have what they call pocket talkers.”

New guidelines from the state are expected within the next couple of days.

