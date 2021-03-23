Advertisement

Garfield County now vaccinating through Phase 1B.4

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – Garfield County Public Health is administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines at its offices on Wednesday, March 24, from 3-6 p.m. in Glenwood Springs, and Thursday, March 25, from 3-6 p.m. in Rifle. These first doses are specifically for restaurant staff and others in the current 1B.4 phase.

All appointments are first-come, first-served according to the county. You can sign up for an appointment here.

You can also contact the Garfield County Public Health vaccine line at 970-665-6371 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

These clinics are by appointment only, and everyone who makes an appointment will automatically be scheduled to receive the second dose on April 21 (Glenwood Springs) and April 22 (Rifle).

