Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:46 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kindred Reserve Park is located on South Broadway in Grand Junction next to the Tiara Rado...
Kindred Reserve park opens in Grand Junction
Colorado State Patrol cited the driver for DUI
One person hospitalized, cited for DUI after accident on 30 Road
UPDATE: Mesa County moves back into Phase 1B.4 of vaccine rollout plan
The drive-through vaccination site is taking place at Central High School in Grand Junction.
Drive-through vaccination site established at Central High School
The reopening plan was sent to Governor Polis this week
Mesa County Commissioners approve mid-April reopening

Latest News

A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
Donations pour in for families of Atlanta-area shooting victims