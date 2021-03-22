Kindred Reserve park opens in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kindred Reserve park has opened in Grand Junction. Its location is right next to the Tiara Rado Golf Course Driving Range on South Broadway.

The open space park features views of the Colorado National Monument, Bookcliffs, and the Grand Mesa, and comprises of almost two miles of trails for walking and running.

According to the city, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased demand for parks. Through online feedback, local officials collected information from residents regarding which amenities they would like to see more of in the area. Kindred Reserve was designed with that input in mind.

City employees provided the driving force behind the park’s design and development. Crews began working on the area in October of 2020, and completed its trails by the end of the same year.

According to Grand Junction Resident Julie Mesdag, “the city does a great job maintaining the public spaces that we have. I would like to see more open space concepts with the canopies, and the opportunities for birds and quiet... away from busy streets.”

The name “Kindred Reserve” seeks to link the park to notions of community and natural beauty. You can visit the park every day of the week from five in the morning to eleven at night.

