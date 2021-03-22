Athlete of the Week: Fred Green

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fred Green attained his Bachelors Degree attending three different colleges. Green was at the University of Virginia when he became academically ineligible and transferred to Boise State. Green decided to retire from wrestling to focus on his degree. With a little convincing from Assistant Coach, Mike Mendoza, and a new opportunity, Fred was able to wrestle again at CMU.

In his first year as a Maverick, was crowned Super Regional Champion as the No. 3 seed heading into nationals but it was cancelled because of COVID-19. Competing was the last thing on his mind and considered leaving for good for a second time.

“I wasn’t thinking about wrestling too much to be honest. At the time, it was concern of how do I get my now fiancé and myself somewhere that’s safe,” says Fred Green.

This year, Green won the Super Regional for the second time and was the No. 2 seed at nationals. The hardest part for him was to stay calm but that wasn’t the only thing he worried about.

“I had the skill set, I knew that. I was doing a lot of reading, doing a lot of journaling. But showing up mind ready, game ready, that was the most important part.”

Green beat Gannon, 7-3, becoming the second Maverick to ever win a national title. At the end of his match, Green fell to his knees with his headgear and shoes in the center of the mat, announcing his retirement from the sport.

“This is my last match. It’s a 19-year journey. Dedicated all of my time, I’ve made so many sacrifices. To know that chapter’s ending, that’s… that’s where it got me choked up at the end.”

The COVID waiver allows Green one semester of eligibility. Fred decided to forego his last season and says it’s time for the next chapter. He will move to Washington State in a newly renovated RV with his new fiancé and begin his career as a lineman and looks forward to what life has to offer next.

“The biggest adjustment is going to be finding the next thing that makes me feel this alive. Makes me this excited to get out of bed in the morning. Wrestling was fulfilling, to find that against is going to be a difficult obstacle,” says Green.

