One person hospitalized, cited for DUI after accident on 30 Road

Colorado State Patrol cited the driver for DUI
Colorado State Patrol cited the driver for DUI
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A single-vehicle accident on 30 Road sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

A pickup truck crashed into a drainage canal near the intersection of B road and 30 road just before 1 a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene, and cited the man for driving under the influence.

The Grand Junction Fire Department transported the driver to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear at the time, but we are told the driver was alert and responsive after the incident.

There was also a dog in the truck who did not sustain any injuries.

