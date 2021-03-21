One person hospitalized, cited for DUI after accident on 30 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A single-vehicle accident on 30 Road sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

A pickup truck crashed into a drainage canal near the intersection of B road and 30 road just before 1 a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene, and cited the man for driving under the influence.

The Grand Junction Fire Department transported the driver to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear at the time, but we are told the driver was alert and responsive after the incident.

There was also a dog in the truck who did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.