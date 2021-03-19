Advertisement

Montrose Boys Basketball advances to 4A state title game

Montrose Indians defeat Longmont in Final Four
CHSAA logo
CHSAA logo(KKTV)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:00 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congratulations to the Montrose Indians! They defeated the #3 seeded Longmont Trojans 48-33 in the Final Four to advance to the 4A State Final, for the first time since 1951.

They will face #5 Mead on Sunday, March 21.

Montrose has never won a state title in the school’s 4A boys basketball history. Mead has 1 state title, which came in 1957 over Wiggins.

