Montrose Boys Basketball advances to 4A state title game

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congratulations to the Montrose Indians! They defeated the #3 seeded Longmont Trojans 48-33 in the Final Four to advance to the 4A State Final, for the first time since 1951.

They will face #5 Mead on Sunday, March 21.

Montrose has never won a state title in the school’s 4A boys basketball history. Mead has 1 state title, which came in 1957 over Wiggins.

