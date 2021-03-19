Mesa County Libraries hosting seed exchange this weekend
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The gardening season is upon us, and this Saturday, Mesa County Libraries are putting on a free seed exchange.
You can bring portioned seeds and take seeds left by others. Organizers ask that you divide your seeds into individual-sized, labeled packets before arriving at the exchange.
It will take place at four different libraries throughout the day:
-Discovery Garden, Fifth Street and Chipeta Avenue, 10-11:30 a.m.
-Collbran Branch, 111 Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Fruita Branch, 324 N. Coulson St., 1:30-3 p.m.
-Orchard Mesa Branch, 230 Lynwood St., 1:30-3 p.m.
They ask that people wear masks and remain socially distanced during the event.
