CMU Orchard Ave. Apartments evacuated after carbon monoxide scare

(Photos: Grand Junction Fire Department)
(Photos: Grand Junction Fire Department)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University’s Orchard Ave. Apartments off of 12th Street and Orchard were evacuated Friday morning due to a carbon monoxide scare.

The Grand Junction Fire Department says that crews arrived just after 7 to assist with the evacuations and to shut off the gas to the complex. After ventilating the structure and verifying that the gas levels were zero, crews turned it back over to the building’s maintenance.

The last unit of the fire department left the scene around 8:15. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

