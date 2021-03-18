Police asking for public’s help to locate missing man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Stuart Thompson, a 69-year-old resident of Grand Junction.

Police say that Thompson hasn’t been contacted in several weeks, and say his friends are concerned about him.

Thompson is 5′10″, 160 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes, and a gray beard and mustache. He could often be seen in the downtown area, walking with a large walking stick.

If you have seen Thompson recently, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the GJPD at 970-242-6707.

