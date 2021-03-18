American Junior Golf Association tournament headed to Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Junior Golf Association tournament, whose alumni includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, among others, is headed to Montrose this August and will be hosted at The Bridges Golf and Country Club.

The tournament will feature a field of 96 nationally touring junior golfers and their families, and will also include a number of junior golfers from Montrose. According to the Association’s website, the tournament will run from Aug. 2-5.

The City of Montrose says that the tournament is seen as an economic boon to the local economy during the community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring this event to Montrose and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community as well as the young golfers that will be participating in it,” said City of Montrose Competitive Sports Program Coordinator Chris Iverson. “Those involved in the development of this tournament should be commended and those involved in the execution of the event will be working hard over the next few months to deliver something the community can be proud of.”

The Bridges hosted the Colorado High School Activities Associations’ 4A golf tournament in 2019, where Montrose High School clinched their third-straight state title. Montrose has earned statewide recognition following the recent success of their high school golf team.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.