Rural Colorado United responds to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s town hall in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After Congresswoman Lauren Boebert held an exclusive town hall Monday night in Montrose, a local political action committee organized their own event at Montrose’s Riverbottom Park.

Rural Colorado United called it the “Thanks for nothing, Lauren” town hall. Around twenty people attended the event, which was organized in response to Rep. Boebert only inviting select constituents to her Montrose speech.

In an invite sent out to mostly local registered Republicans, Congresswoman Boebert asked people not to publicize the event or post about it on social media. Boebert spoke at Turn of the Century Saloon in Montrose. A spokesperson for the congresswoman says it was an “unofficial event.”

“It was an exclusive crowd that she invited,” says Jayne Bilberry, a Montrose resident who helped organize the Rural Colorado United event. “I would think that she’d want to be accountable to all of her constituents.”

Several people near the expressed their support for the congresswoman, but they declined to comment on the issue at hand.

“She should listen to all the people in her district,” says Eileen Kaser, a registered Republican in Montrose County. “I don’t feel that Lauren Boebert is representing the interests in Montrose, and in her entire district.”

A previous town hall in Montrose, planned for January 30th, was canceled due to security concerns. Rep. Boebert’s communications director says that the congresswoman and her family have received credible death threats, as investigated by the Capitol Police.

