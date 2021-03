GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Valentina is approximately 4 years old. She is a spayed domestic shorthair. Her previous owner thought she was once pregnant, but it turns out... she is just a huge fan of cookies! Valentina is said to be very relaxed and loves to spend time with her human friends. She is available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.