State advises Mesa County to not start Phase Two of vaccination process, adhere to state guidelines

UPDATE: Thursday

On Thursday, the State of Colorado contacted Mesa County Public Health to advise the county to not transition into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout quite yet and to adhere to the state guidelines. On Wednesday, the Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health reported that the county had moved into Phase 2, which means anyone over the age of 16 could register to get a vaccine.

The health department is now telling us that they are transitioning back into Phase 1B.4. This phase applies to those 50 and older, frontline essential workers, people with high-risk conditions, and those who are responsible for the continuation of operations for state government and local government. For a full list of who falls under this category, click here.

Those who fall under Phase 2 can fill out an interest form on Mesa County Public Health’s website, which should be up and running by Friday at the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday

The general public is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County. Phase 2 has arrived, much earlier than expected, meaning that anyone over the age of 16 can now register for the vaccine.

Mesa County is seemingly the first county in Colorado to begin vaccinating the general public. Alaska, Connecticut, and Mississippi were the first states to open vaccine registrations for all residents, starting last week.

As of Wednesday, the Grand Junction Convention Center is now considered a state-wide vaccination site, which means any Colorado resident can be vaccinated in Mesa County. The new designation will also more than double the amount of vaccines distributed to the county. The Grand Junction Convention Center could soon start administering up to 6000 doses per day.

“Anyone that wants a vaccine should go out to our website, click on that link and schedule an appointment,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health. “If we can do 6000 a day, it would take very few weeks to [vaccinate everyone].”

According to the health department, Mesa County is nearing herd immunity, also faster than expected. The next step is fully reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, which county commissioners believe will happen on or around April 16th. Mesa County Public Health has approved that plan.

The health department says it will then be up to individuals to protect themselves from the virus, either through vaccinations or continued social distancing. You can register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at health.mesacounty.us, or contact Mesa County Public Health at (970) 248-6900.

