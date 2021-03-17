Advertisement

Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes,” adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers.

He also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
Westbound I-70 reopens near De Beque following fiery semi-truck crash over the weekend
CBI says missing 17-year-old Montrose girl was “located and is safe”
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as well as officers the Grand Junction Police...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Grand Junction restaurant
Phase 1B.4 opens in Mesa County, several more groups eligible for vaccine

Latest News

Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
All Points Transit is moving its bus terminal
All Points Transit relocating to North Park Avenue
The event was held Tuesday afternoon at Riverbottom Park
Rural Colorado United responds to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s town hall in Montrose