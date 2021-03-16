Advertisement

US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project open house

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Federal Highway Administration, CDOT and American Civil Constructors are inviting the public to in-person open houses in Montrose and Gunnison to learn more about the US 50 Blue Creek Canyon improvement project.

At these open houses, the project team will talk about the upcoming project, travel impacts and detours.

There is an in-person open house today in Montrose. The event starts at 5 pm. and will be held in the Banquet Hall of the Montrose County Event Center. There is a 100 person limit to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. A virtual open house is also at noon today and the online registration can be found at the link below.

The Gunnison in-person open house is on March 24 at 5 p.m. This will be in the gymnasium of the City of Gunnison Recreation Center. There is also a 100 person limit for the event.

The project is taking place between Montrose and Gunnison and is anticipated to last two years. It focuses on safety on the rural highway, including realignment and widening US 50 to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot wide paved shoulders. The project also includes guardrail replacement, additional rockfall catchment area, new signage, and striping.

