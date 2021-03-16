Advertisement

Mesa County moves to Level Blue on COVID-19 Dial

(MCPH)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With low case counts and low COVID-19 positivity rates, Mesa County continues to open up as the county transitioned into level blue on the State’s COVID-19 Dial. The change went into effect on March 14.

Five Star businesses have been allowed to operate at Level Blue levels for the past two weeks according to Mesa County Public Health, but the county has now hit the guidelines required to move the county itself to that level.

To move into level blue, counties have to have under a 5% positivity rate, 15-100 cases per 100,000, and no more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Under this level, restaurants, offices, gyms, outdoor entertainment, and critical and non-critical retain can operate at 50% capacity. To view all the restrictions in Level Blue, you can visit the Mesa County Public Health website.

