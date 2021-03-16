Advertisement

Gastrointestinal illness circulating in the community, mainly in child cares

(kkco/kjct)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is alerting the public of an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses (GI) in the county recently, most of which have been reported in child cares within the county.

According to MCPH, the symptoms are very similar to norovirus, which is a very common and highly contagious GI illness that lasts 24-72 hours. While there are no immunizations available for norovirus, it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

MCPH is asking community members who are not feeling well, and who have been sick with vomiting or have diarrhea, to stay home from work or school until at least 24 hours since the last episode.

Handwashing and proper cleaning and disinfection are critical to stopping the further spread of norovirus. MCPH recommends using a 5,000 part per million (ppm) bleach solution (1 cup bleach in 1-gallon water) or a disinfectant approved by the EPA with specific claims for activity against norovirus.

