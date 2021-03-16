CSP Trooper hurt in traffic stop incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol Trooper was hurt on Tuesday after a suspect took off after being pulled over.

According to our crew on scene, when the trooper got out of the vehicle to approach the car, the suspect sped off, and in the process, the trooper’s arm was hurt. The trooper was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office later located the suspect’s vehicle, which had a female passenger in it. The male driver took off on foot, but CSP troopers were able to track the man down and take him into custody.

The suspect’s information has not yet been released.

