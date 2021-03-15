Orchard Mesa Pool opens to the public for the first time since November

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Good news! The Orchard Mesa Pool is back open to the public, albeit at a limited capacity.

Monday marked the first day it has been open since it was closed down on Nov. 13, 2020, when Mesa County Public Health switched to Phase III of Safer at Home.

The capacity will be capped at 75 people for now, and restrictions, such as mask-wearing, are in place. However, you will not need to wear a mask while in the water.

