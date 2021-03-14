Semi-truck crash closes I-70 westbound near De Beque
The crash occurred early Sunday morning
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) - A semi-truck crash on I-70 westbound near Mile-Marker 62 has closed that section of the interstate. Authorities implemented an extended closure at about 3:30 a.m., but have not yet released an estimated time for its reopening.
Drivers can take a detour around the closure by taking Exit 62 and picking up Colorado Highway 65. From there, drivers can travel north towards I-70 westbound. However, no wide loads are allowed on the detour route. Instead, wide loads will have to wait near the I-70 closure point.
Taking a detour along Colorado Highway 13 is not advised because of current winter weather conditions.
