Mavericks keep win streak alive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mavericks begin a 4-game series against School of Mines Friday afternoon. The Mavs allowed just one run in their win, 9-1. The Mavs gave up two errors and a run scored on a sacrifice-fly.

Matt Turner went 2-2, both of them home runs and 3 RBI’s. Blaine Demello was 2-3, 2 RBI’s.

Sophomore, Andrew Morris took the win, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits, 2 walks and 13 strikeouts in 7 innings.

The Mavericks will have a double header Saturday beginning at 1:00 pm.

