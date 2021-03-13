Advertisement

Cañon City man faces charges over alleged interference with flight crew

He made his initial court appearance on Thursday
The Alaska Airlines flight took off on March 9.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Denver, Colo. (KJCT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado is charging Landon Perry Grier, 24, of Cañon City with interfering with a flight crew. The complaints against him include refusing to wear a mask after repeated requests to do so, striking a flight attendant on her harm, and urinating in his seat.

According to Matthew Kirsch, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado, the incidents occurred on March 9 during Alaska Airlines Flight 1474 en route from Seattle to Denver. The captain, when he was notified of Grier’s alleged behavior, was already in the process of making an emergency landing due to an unrelated maintenance issue.

After his initial appearance on Thursday, the court ordered him released on conditions of pre-trial supervision. Prosecutors Brad Giles and David Tonini allege that his actions violated Title 49 of Section 46504 of the United States Code.

Penalties for interfering with a flight crew include jail sentences lasting up to twenty years and up to $250,000 in fines.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Denver Police Department handled the probe into the incident.

