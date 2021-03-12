Gov. Polis declares March 22 Colorado Livestock Proud Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Egg Producers, Colorado Pork Producers Council, Colorado Wool Growers Association and Rocky Mountain Farmers joined the Colorado Livestock Association in requesting Gov. Polis to declare March 22 Colorado Livestock Proud Day.

Yesterday, the livestock industry was notified that Governor Polis officially signed the proclamation.

The proclamation states:

“WHEREAS, farmers and ranchers raise livestock to provide nutritious, affordable protein for families across the state, and throughout the nation, and animal proteins supply the body with essential nutrients, including sources of zinc, vitamins B12 and D, and fatty acids; and

“WHEREAS, livestock graze lands that are not suitable for the production of crops and are able to convert solar energy in plants into protein dense meat products; and

“WHEREAS, agriculture producers take seriously the responsibility of protecting the land, water and air and we demonstrate this commitment through compliance with state and federal regulations; and

“WHEREAS, livestock producers are devoted to the animals in their care and have an obligation to provide responsible animal care using sound animal husbandry practices, based on practical experience and scientific research; and

“WHEREAS, agriculture serves as our state’s economic backbone, generating more than $40 billion in economic activity annually and supporting more than 170,000 jobs. Livestock production contributes over $4.6 billion to Colorado’s economy; and

“WHEREAS, the livestock industry is an essential part of Colorado’s past, present and future and is the cornerstone of the foundation of our state;

“THEREFORE I, Jared Polis Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim March 22nd, 2021 as Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the State of Colorado.”

The proclamation is an effort to help set the record straight on misinformation about the livestock industry’s impact on the environment, human nutrition and animal welfare.

