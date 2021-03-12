Advertisement

Four transported to hospital after rollover accident on I-70

(David Jones)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning after a rollover on I-70.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Our crew that arrived on scene tells us the accident happened shortly after 3 a.m., and the driver told Colorado State Patrol Troopers that he fell asleep at the wheel while traveling westbound. The crash occurred near mile marker 42.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. park ranger shot and killed Gage Lorentz last March in Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Family of Gage Lorentz organizing weekend march in Montrose
Patterson Road
Proposal for Patterson Road Access Control Plan
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Right lane back open on eastbound I-70 after brief delay
Cloudrise has partnered with Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Economic...
Cybersecurity company moves headquarters from Denver to Grand Junction

Latest News

COVID-19 The Vaccine KJCT
COVID-19 The Vaccine KJCT
Gov. Polis declares March 22, 2021 Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the state of Colorado.
Gov. Polis declares March 22 Colorado Livestock Proud Day
Patterson Road
Proposal for Patterson Road Access Control Plan
COVID-19 vaccine resources