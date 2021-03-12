Four transported to hospital after rollover accident on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning after a rollover on I-70.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Our crew that arrived on scene tells us the accident happened shortly after 3 a.m., and the driver told Colorado State Patrol Troopers that he fell asleep at the wheel while traveling westbound. The crash occurred near mile marker 42.

