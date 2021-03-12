Advertisement

Central advances to the Great 8

Central will play No. 1 ranked Holy Family
Central vs. Berthoud
Central vs. Berthoud(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Girls:

(9) Central vs. (25) Berthoud: 50-42

(15) Fruita vs. (2) Regis Jesuit: 75-25

(14) Olathe vs. (3) Sanford: 52-35

(2) Cedaredge vs Del Norte: 60-28

(5) Delta vs. (12) Moffat County: 63-44

Boys:

(3) Montrose vs. (14) Green Mountain: 54-52

(3) Peyton vs (14) Meeker: 61-46

(3) De Beque vs. Longmont Christian: 69-54

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Right lane back open on eastbound I-70 after brief delay
Photo captured on Wednesday from a CDOT camera near the Vail Pass Summit on I-70.
Significant winter storm predicted for Colorado, 1-3 feet of snow possible for Denver region
A U.S. park ranger shot and killed Gage Lorentz last March in Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Family of Gage Lorentz organizing weekend march in Montrose
A search for human remains in the Colorado River is ongoing
Investigators searching for remains in Grand Junction killing of homeless man
Photo from a shooting that GJPD Officers responded to at a house party on the night of Feb. 19.
GJPD Chief releases letter outlining current hardships for police, cites opposition to Senate Bill 21-62

Latest News

KJCT News 8 at 10:00 - VOD - SPORTS - 030921
Girls Basketball State Tournament Highlights
Leah Redding
Athlete of the Week: Leah Redding
Colorado Mesa vs. Fort Lewis
Mavericks force a tie in thriller against Fort Lewis
Mavericks win RMAC Championship two years in a row
Mavericks clinch 20-21 RMAC title