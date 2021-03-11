Advertisement

Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she’s reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she’s forgiven herself for the attack, she won’t let herself be used as a weapon again and she’s exhausted Winnebago’s resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

