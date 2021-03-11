Advertisement

Proposal for Patterson Road Access Control Plan

Patterson Road
Patterson Road(KKCO)
By (Goldene Brown)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:18 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is proposing a plan that will limit access to businesses and residences along Patterson Road.

The Patterson Access Control plan will limit left turns from Patterson into businesses and residences.

The proposal sets its sight on closing 123 access points.

It’s a long-term plan that the city says will ensure traffic can move up and down the roads safely.

Some people question how it would affect flowing traffic into businesses, but the city says the changes would preserve traffic flow and make it safer.

“The more problematic movements throughout the corridor or any five-lane, is the left-outs, are particularly problematic,” says City of Grand Junction Trent Prall.

If the proposal moves forward, the project will start at 24 roads and stretch around seven miles.

The city is working with the Chamber of Commerce to spread the word.

They’re welcoming people from the community to share their thoughts on the proposed plan. You can visit https://gjspeaks.org/ for more details.

City leaders will be voting on the plan in the next 30 days.

